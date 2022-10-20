Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

