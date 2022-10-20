Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reduced by Analyst

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Synopsys in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.86. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

