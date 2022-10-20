Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Lane Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Lane’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of HLNE opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

