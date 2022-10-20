Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

BRX opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 980,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 492,204 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

