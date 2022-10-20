Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.