Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Copa Holdings, S.A. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million.

Copa Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

