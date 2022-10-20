Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Lowered by Analyst

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

AHT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

