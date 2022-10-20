Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.1 %

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BYND opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.