Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.9 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

