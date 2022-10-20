Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

