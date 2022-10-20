Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of IART stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

