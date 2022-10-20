Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increased by Analyst

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

