Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 21,719,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83.

Insider Activity

About Quadrise Fuels International

In other news, insider Andy Morrison bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

