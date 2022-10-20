QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 211,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

