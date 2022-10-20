Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.70

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.70 and traded as low as C$25.28. Quebecor shares last traded at C$25.30, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

