Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $134.99 and last traded at $133.32. 44,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 918,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

