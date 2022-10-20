Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.72 billion-$9.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.75-9.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 149,261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 148.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 81,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 334.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

