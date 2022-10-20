Radicle (RAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.66 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Radicle has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $73.18 million and $6.66 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular exchanges.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
