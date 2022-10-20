Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.59 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $85.06 million and $6.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.01428901 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021838 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01602812 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

