Rally (RLY) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $54.00 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.64 or 0.27594842 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

