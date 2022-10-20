Raymond James Cuts Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $10.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s current price.
GPMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
