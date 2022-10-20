Raymond James Cuts Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $10.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s current price.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 186,549 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

