Raymond James Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $11.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.89% from the company’s previous close.

RWT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

