Raymond James Trims MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Target Price to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MFA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

MFA Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFA opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.75. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

