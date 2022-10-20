Raymond James Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $20.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.