Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

UTG stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $35.44.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

