Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
UTG stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $35.44.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
