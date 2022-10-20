Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

