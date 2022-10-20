Red Cedar Capital LLC Buys 80 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 3.4% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,316. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $258.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $381.97.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.