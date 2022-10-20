Red Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,769. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

