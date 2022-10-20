Reef Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $140.99 million and $66.25 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.24 or 0.27621655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,313,206,664 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.