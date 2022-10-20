Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,618,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

