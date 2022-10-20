Reliant Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWF traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

