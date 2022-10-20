Reliant Wealth Planning Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reliant Wealth Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.4% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,263,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.29. 298,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.06 and a 200 day moving average of $367.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

