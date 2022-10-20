Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

EPA RNO opened at €32.04 ($32.69) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

