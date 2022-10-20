renBTC Price Hits $19,194.19 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $68.71 million and $1.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $19,194.19 or 0.99965705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.41 or 0.27712331 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.