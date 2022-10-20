Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RTOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 1,843,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

