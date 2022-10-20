Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.51 and last traded at $166.52. Approximately 7,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.40.

Repligen Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock worth $10,770,528 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam grew its stake in Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

