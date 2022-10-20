Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $36.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.35. 195,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
