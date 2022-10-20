Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,772 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 15,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

