Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

