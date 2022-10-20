Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (META)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently:

10/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $240.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $250.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $218.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.58. 561,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,912,294. The company has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

