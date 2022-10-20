Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $267.00.

10/19/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $346.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $257.00.

10/12/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $309.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $267.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 36,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

