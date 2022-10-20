Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
REZI opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
