Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

REZI opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.