ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

ResMed Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $215.30 on Thursday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,637,247. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

