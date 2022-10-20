Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Up 3.3%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 298,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,634,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

