Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Up 3.3%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 298,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,634,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

