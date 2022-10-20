Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Up 3.3%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 298,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,634,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.
