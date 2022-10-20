Reviewing Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $284.08 million 3.39 $21.89 million $0.48 22.73 INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 11.94 $14.14 million $1.78 27.87

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 17.03% 8.25% 2.56% INDUS Realty Trust 41.95% 5.43% 3.42%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 158.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. INDUS Realty Trust pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 1 0 2 0 2.33 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.85%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.85%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.