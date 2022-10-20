Reviewing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Constellation Software and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $2,550.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.24%. 5N Plus has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 241.45%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Constellation Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.94% 65.88% 16.34% 5N Plus -3.05% -0.99% -0.39%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Constellation Software and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 5.59 $311.00 million $21.47 62.76 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.46 $3.11 million ($0.09) -12.20

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Software beats 5N Plus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 5N Plus

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.