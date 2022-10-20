ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 239,568 shares of company stock worth $202,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

