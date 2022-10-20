ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 239,568 shares of company stock worth $202,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

