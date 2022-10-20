Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 51,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 372.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after acquiring an additional 342,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $11,047,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

