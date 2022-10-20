Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €264.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €264.00 ($269.39) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s current price.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RHM stock opened at €150.35 ($153.42) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a 12 month high of €227.90 ($232.55).
Rheinmetall Company Profile
