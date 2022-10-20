Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €264.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €264.00 ($269.39) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RHM stock opened at €150.35 ($153.42) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a 12 month high of €227.90 ($232.55).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

