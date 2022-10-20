Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $187,571.16 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $187,571.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 202,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 2 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47.20.

On Monday, September 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $537.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.07. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.